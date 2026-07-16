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NEET Paper Leak: Rs 5 lakh paid to NTA's Chemistry paper-setter, 111 questions matched

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NEET Paper Leak: Rs 5 lakh paid to NTA's Chemistry paper-setter, 111 questions matched

CBI has alleged that a Latur coaching centre owner paid Rs 5 lakh to obtain leaked NEET-UG 2026 chemistry questions, with 111 handwritten questions on his phone matching the official NTA question bank.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 07:51 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

NEET Paper Leak: Rs 5 lakh paid to NTA's Chemistry paper-setter, 111 questions matched
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A Latur-based coaching centre owner allegedly obtained NEET-UG 2026 chemistry questions nearly 10 days before the examination after paying Rs 5 lakh to a member of the National Testing Agency's (NTA) question-setting panel, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has claimed.

The allegation surfaced in the agency's reply opposing the bail plea of accused Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar before a special court. According to the CBI, forensic analysis of his mobile phone revealed 36 photographs containing 132 handwritten chemistry questions, of which 111 allegedly matched the NTA's master question sets prepared for NEET-UG 2026.

Investigators claimed the handwritten questions were prepared by Motegaonkar himself after he allegedly received them from co-accused P V Kulkarni, an NTA panel member involved in setting the chemistry paper. The agency further alleged that Motegaonkar paid Rs 5 lakh to obtain the questions.

The CBI also told the court that Motegaonkar's son attended Kulkarni's coaching classes, where the leaked questions were allegedly shared before the examination.

According to the agency, metadata recovered from the accused's phone showed the images containing the handwritten questions were created around 10 days before the May 3 NEET-UG examination.

The investigating agency also claimed it recovered the money allegedly used to procure the leaked questions at the instance of co-accused Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure.

So far, the CBI has arrested 13 people in connection with the alleged paper leak. All of them remain in judicial custody.

The National Testing Agency cancelled the May 3 NEET-UG examination after allegations of a paper leak surfaced. A fresh examination was later conducted on June 21.

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