NEET UG 2022: Two girls from Noida and Chennai die by suicide after failing medical entrance exam

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 result was declared on September 7 at 11 pm by the National Testing Agency (NTA). After the result was declared, a 20-year-old Noida girl allegedly jumped off a society building as she could not qualify for the exam, said Knowledge Park area police. The girl was a resident of the Jaypee Aman society in Noida's 151 sectors.

Another 19-year-old girl from Thirumullaivoyal in Chennai took similar extreme steps after failing to clear NEEt. The deceased, Lakshana Swetha of Indira Nagar in Cholapuram was doing a BS course provided by a university in the Philippines. She was pursuing the course online. The girl hanged herself with a shawl in the hall and died, reported local police.

NEET UG 2022: Update

Rajasthan's Tanishka bagged the topmost rank with 99.99 per cent marks. Among the top 50 candidates across the country who came out with flying colours, 18 are females on the list while there are 32 male candidates who made it into the list of the top 50 in India.

As many as 4,29,160 males out of 7,63,545 who appeared in the exam and 5,63,902 females out of 10,01,015 cleared the NEET UG 2022. The undergraduate medical entrance test had taken place on July 17. The tests were conducted at 3,570 centres spread across 497 cities in the country and 14 cities out of India.

