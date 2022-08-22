Search icon
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key likely anytime at neet.nta.nic.in: Seat categories, previous year statistics, how to download

NEET UG 2022 answer key is expected to be out soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 06:00 AM IST

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) answer key 2022 is expected to be out at the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 answer key using the application number and password. 

More than 18 lakh (18,72,341) candidates registered for the NEET 2022 exam held on July 17. Last year, the NEET cut-off for general category candidates was between 720-138, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 137-108.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to download

  • Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the 'View NEET UG 2022 answer key' link
  • Enter your credentials
  • The NEET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the answer key, and take a printout for further use.

NEET 2022: Seat Categories

  • 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats
  • 85 per cent state quota seats
  • Deemed and Central universities seats 
  • ESIC and AFMS seats
  • Seats at private institutes
  • AIIMS institutes seats 
  • JIPMER seats.

NEET Results 2022: Previous year's statistics

The NEET UG 2021 exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the all-India medical entrance exam, of which, about 8.70 lakh students qualified for the exam. The examination was conducted at 3,858 centres.

DNA Originals
More
