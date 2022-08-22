NEET UG 2022 Answer Key likely anytime at neet.nta.nic.in: Seat categories, previous year statistics, how to download

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) answer key 2022 is expected to be out at the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 answer key using the application number and password.

More than 18 lakh (18,72,341) candidates registered for the NEET 2022 exam held on July 17. Last year, the NEET cut-off for general category candidates was between 720-138, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 137-108.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'View NEET UG 2022 answer key' link

Enter your credentials

The NEET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key, and take a printout for further use.

NEET 2022: Seat Categories

15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats

85 per cent state quota seats

Deemed and Central universities seats

ESIC and AFMS seats

Seats at private institutes

AIIMS institutes seats

JIPMER seats.

NEET Results 2022: Previous year's statistics

The NEET UG 2021 exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the all-India medical entrance exam, of which, about 8.70 lakh students qualified for the exam. The examination was conducted at 3,858 centres.

