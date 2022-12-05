Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NEET UG 2023 Datesheet: Website, how to check, eligibility, Important documents and more

NEET UG 2023 datesheet will be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 Datesheet: Website, how to check, eligibility, Important documents and more
NEET UG 2023 datesheet soon | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 datesheet soon at the official website- nta.ac.in. Along with the NEET UG 2023 exam date, NTA will also release the application form, and information brochure on the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in soon.

Candidates applying for the medical entrance exam in 2023 must-have completed 17 years as on December 31. There is no upper age limit for candidates to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam.  

NEET UG 2023: Important documents 

Candidates will need to upload passport-size photographs, a Left-hand thumb impression, imagean  of their Signature, a Self-declaration certificate for J-K aspirants, a Category certificate (if applicable), and Class 10 & 12 marks for NEET 2023 registration. 

Read: NTA NEET UG 2023: Exam dates likely soon at neet.nta.nic.in, check important details here

NEET UG 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on "Register For NEET UG 2023"
  • Register yourself on the portal and fill up the application form
  • Upload the necessary scanned documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form
  • Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

About NEET UG 

NEET UG exam is conducted every year to give admission to candidates into various MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing and AYUSH courses. The Medical entrance undergraduate exam will be conducted in 13 languages for 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 BVSc and AH colleges in India.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Start your mornings with green tea: Check out 5 healthy advantages
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI PO prelims Admit Cards 2022 released at sbi.co.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.