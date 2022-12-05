NEET UG 2023 Datesheet: Website, how to check, eligibility, Important documents and more

NEET UG 2023 datesheet soon | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 datesheet soon at the official website- nta.ac.in. Along with the NEET UG 2023 exam date, NTA will also release the application form, and information brochure on the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in soon.

Candidates applying for the medical entrance exam in 2023 must-have completed 17 years as on December 31. There is no upper age limit for candidates to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam.

NEET UG 2023: Important documents

Candidates will need to upload passport-size photographs, a Left-hand thumb impression, imagean of their Signature, a Self-declaration certificate for J-K aspirants, a Category certificate (if applicable), and Class 10 & 12 marks for NEET 2023 registration.

NEET UG 2023: How to check

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Click on "Register For NEET UG 2023"

Register yourself on the portal and fill up the application form

Upload the necessary scanned documents

Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

About NEET UG

NEET UG exam is conducted every year to give admission to candidates into various MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing and AYUSH courses. The Medical entrance undergraduate exam will be conducted in 13 languages for 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 BVSc and AH colleges in India.