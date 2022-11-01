NEET 2023-24: Official notification to release in March, details here

NEET 2023 | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 is expected to be held in May. As per reports the medical entrance exam for admission of candidates to MBBS and BDS courses will be conducted on the first Sunday of May.

This year too, the exam will be held once a year despite the demands of holding the medical entrance exam twice. The academic calendar was delayed after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. In 2021, the medical entrance was held in September. In 2022, it was held on July 17, and in 2021 it was conducted on September 12. In 2020, the exam was held on September 13.

NTA is now expected to follow their pre-pandemic schedule, and the exam is expected to be held on the first Sunday of May. NEET 2023 notification will be released in March 2023. With the release of the notification, registration-cum-application process will start. Further, the exact exam dates will be released along with the notification.

Read: Rajasthan BSTC Result: Panjiyak Pre DElEd 2022 Result to release soon at panjiyakpredeled.in

In 2022, a record number of candidates, more than 18 lakh registered for NEET. Making it the biggest entrance exam in India. This year too, the number of applicants is expected to be over 15 lakhs. The government has removed the upper age limit. This gives candidates multiple chances at the medical entrance test.

Both NEET 2022 and NEET 2021 had an internal choice. In NEET 2021, the duration of the exam was also extended. Students were asked 50 questions in each section of which they had to attempt 45 questions in each subject. This might not be applicable this year.