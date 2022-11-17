NEET UG 2023 notice expected soon: Here are some important tips to help your preparations

NEET UG 2023 | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 exam dates are expected to be released today at the official website-- nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in.is. NEET is conducted every year to give admission to candidates into various medical colleges for courses like MBBS, BDS, etc.

NEET is considered one of the toughest exams in the country. Candidates who have registered to appear for the medical entrance exam can check the following tips to ace the examination.

1. Check the syllabus

It is very important for candidates to understand the syllabus thoroughly. NEET has a vast syllabus and the resources are countless. Hence, candidates must know what topics to cover and plan their study strategies accordingly.

3. Create a timetable

Systematic study and regular study is the key to the effective and optimum outcome. That is why it is important to make a timetable and follow it strictly.

4. Prepare notes while learning

It helps to write down topics that you are learning. It is advisable to make notes side by side as you are learning the topics. Writing while reading helps you to remember and clear doubts.

5. Mock tests:

Taking regular mock tests has multiple benefits. One, taking mock tests works as a revision for you. Secondly, it helps to identify your shortcomings and provide you with the opportunity to rectify them. Thirdly, taking mock tests give a sense of the questions that are asked in the exam and helps to boost your speed.