NEET UG 2020: Meet second-rank holder Vatsa Ashish Batra, son of civil servants

NEET UG 2022 AIR 2 Vatsa Ashish Batra the son of two civil servants.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 07:11 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

Vatsa Ashish Batra bagged the second rank of the NEET 2022 by securing 715 out of 720 marks. The NEET UG 2022 AIR 2 has secured the highest marks in the medical entrance exam. Vatsa is the son of civil servants, Ashish and Monica Batra. 17-year-old is aiming to secure a place at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and might opt to become a surgeon after clearing MBBS. 

Talking to News18.com, Vatsa said “If I get the opportunities, I might take up civil services, later in life. I have not decided yet."

Vatsa was preparing for the NEET exam for the last two and a half years. The AIR 2 said that he focused more on his teacher's notes and mock tests for preparations and during exams, he attempted the biology section first as he likes it the most and knew that he could complete it faster and give himself more time for the remaining subjects.

