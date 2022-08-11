NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key, response sheet expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Marking scheme, how to check here

NEET UG 2022| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) answer key and response sheet soon at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2022 exam was conducted on July 17.

So far, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release date of NEET UG answer key 2022, however, going by past year trends, candidates can expect the NEET UG 2022 answer key and result date soon. The NEET UG 2022 was conducted across 3,570 centres in 497 cities including 14 cities outside.

The NEET UG question paper comprised -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject consisted of two sections. Section A had 35 questions and Section B had 15. Out of the 15 questions in Section B, candidates had to attempt any 10 questions.

NEET UG 2022: Section A Marking Scheme

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0)

If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options

If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to check

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key”

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option

Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future reference.

