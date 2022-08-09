Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NTA NEET UG 2022 result, answer key likely soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Here's all important updates

NTA is expected to declare the NEET UG 2022 answer key, result soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 06:00 AM IST

NTA NEET UG 2022 result, answer key likely soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Here's all important updates
NTA NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 answer key soon at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Soon after the answer key is released, NTA will also declare the NEET UG 2022 Result. 

NEET UG result 2022 will be announced in the form of scorecards, mentioning the student's subject-wise marks and percentile scores. NTA will also announce cut-off scores for different categories and names of all India toppers.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key”
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit option
  • Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a print out for future reference. 

The NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022 exam at 497 centres across cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India on July 17. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for the medical entrance exam. Out of the total candidates, 8,07,541 were boys, 10,64,791 were girls, and 11 were transgender.

Read: NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 result DECLARED: Top 10 engineering colleges as per NIRF ranking

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET PG 2022: NTA releases exam schedule, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.