NTA NEET UG 2022 result, answer key likely soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Here's all important updates

NTA NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 answer key soon at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Soon after the answer key is released, NTA will also declare the NEET UG 2022 Result.

NEET UG result 2022 will be announced in the form of scorecards, mentioning the student's subject-wise marks and percentile scores. NTA will also announce cut-off scores for different categories and names of all India toppers.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to check

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key”

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option

Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future reference.

The NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022 exam at 497 centres across cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India on July 17. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for the medical entrance exam. Out of the total candidates, 8,07,541 were boys, 10,64,791 were girls, and 11 were transgender.

Read: NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 result DECLARED: Top 10 engineering colleges as per NIRF ranking