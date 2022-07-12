NEET UG 2022 Admit Card to be out today at neet.nta.ac.in: When, how to check here

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 admit card will be released today (July 12) at 11:30 am by the National Testing Agency, NTA at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA NEET UG 2022 admit card release date was announced by NTA in a circular. The NTA NEET UG 2022 will be conducted on July 17. More than 18 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the NEET UG 2022.

Once released, candidates will be able to download the NEET UG 2022 admit card by following the below-given steps:

NEET UG 2022: How to check

Log on to the official NEET UG website neet.nta.ac.in

Once Admit Card download link will be active, find it in the notice section

Go to the link and submit your credentials

Download and save the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

