NEET UG 2022: NTA announce date of admit card release, details here

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 will be declared tomorrow (July 12) at 11:30 am. Once released, candidates will be able to check their NEET UG admit card 2022 at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022: How to check

Log on to the official NEET UG website neet.nta.ac.in

Once Admit Card download link will be active, find it in the notice section

Go to the link and submit your credentials

Download and save the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

This year, the NEET exam is surrounded by controversy as aspirants are demanding a postponement in the medical entrance exam. The candidates are claiming that the NEET UG exam is scheduled right after other entrance exams such as JEE, CUET, etc., which provides them will very little time to prepare for the exam.

Read: NEET UG 2022: When is the admit card expected? Check latest updates