NEET MDS: NBEMS reopens application process TODAY at natboard.edu.in - Know how to apply

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to reopen the application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS exam 2022. According to the notification, the registration process will begin today (March 21) at 3 pm. The last date of registration is March 30, 11:55 pm. Candidates can apply through the official website natboard.edu.in.

The facility to edit the application will be available from April 1 to April 4. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 2. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held on March 6. The admit card will be released on April 25.

‘Candidates who have already submitted their applications and successfully paid the examination fee for NEET-MDS 2022 during 4th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 shall not be allowed to edit their applications during aforementioned windows,' reads the official notification.

A candidate for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery course, must possess a recognised degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration and has undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognised dental college.

NEET MDS: Steps to apply

- Go to the official website of the National Board of Examination

- Click on the ‘NEET MDS 2022’ available on the homepage,

- Register yourself by providing credentials

- User ID and Password will be available through SMS and Email.

- Fill out the application form and upload photographs, signatures

- Submit the application fees

- Take a printout of the filled application form

Official Notification: cdn.digialm.com