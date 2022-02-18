NEET MDS exam 2022 likely to be postponed by 4-6 months – Check important update HERE

NEET MDS examination 2022 may be postponed by four to six weeks and the date of completion of a compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses may be fixed at July 31, 2022, instead of March 31, 2022, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

"It is informed that the matter has been examined in this Ministry and in order to bring parity between the NEET-MDS 2022 and NEET-PG 2022 examination, it has been decided by the Competent Authority that the date for the conduct of NEET-MDS examination 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks and preferably around the same date as that for NEET-PG 2022," reads the Union Health Ministry's letter.

"It has also been decided by the Competent Authority that the date of completion of a compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses may be fixed at July 31 2022 instead of March 31, 2022," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This comes just after the United Doctors Front Association had asked the ministry for the extension of exam NEET-MDS 2022 date by 4-6 weeks and to extend the date of completion of a compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses beyond March 31, 2022.

Further, it must also be noted that the dates of the NEET-UG 2022 examinations have also not been announced yet. Students who wish to appear for the NEET UG exam and NEET MDS exam 2022 must keep a regular check on the official websites of both.

(With ANI inputs)