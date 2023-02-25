NEET MDS admit card 2023 released at nbe.edu.in, get direct link here

File photo

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), has released the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-MDS exam admit card. Candidates who have registered to appear for the NBE NEET MDS 2023 exam can download their admit card from the official website-- natboard.edu.in.

“Admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination” reads the Information Bulletin.

The NEET MDS examination 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 1, and the NEET MDS result is expected to be released by March 31.

Read: LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 to be declared soon at licindia.in, know how to check

NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in

Click on the NEET MDS link available on the home page

Next, click on the admit card link

Your NEET MDS hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Check and download for future reference.

NEET MDS admit card direct link