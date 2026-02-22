FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

NEET MDS 2026: Application form to be released soon at nbe.edu.in; check exam dates, steps to apply

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will soon release the NEET MDS 2026 application form as the process for both the registration and application can be completed online through the official NBE website: nbe.edu.in.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 07:10 PM IST

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will soon release the NEET MDS 2026 application form as the process for both the registration and application can be completed online through the official NBE website: nbe.edu.in. Candidates who wish to take the exam can submit all their documents on the link to complete the process.  

The NEET MDS 2026 exam is the criterion for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programs in government and private dental colleges across India.   

Before opening the link to fill out the application form, candidates must keep all necessary documents, such as educational certificates, photographs, and a signature, handy with them. According to an official, the NEET MDS 2026 exam date has also been released, and it will be conducted on May 2, this year. 

Candidates are requested to check the official website from time to time for any latest information regarding important dates, eligibility criteria, and fee details.  

NEET MDS 2026: Eligibility criteria  

To apply for NEET MDS 2026, candidates must pass these eligibility criteria.  

-For the educational qualification, the candidates must have a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from a recognized dental college in India. The degree must be formally recognised by the Dental Council of India (DCI).  

-Candidates must also have completed or are due to complete their one-year internship which is compulsory on or before the date specified by NBE.  

-Candidates must have scored minimum marks of 50% in BDS for the general category, 40% for OBC/SC/ST, and 45% for PwD candidates, in compliance with DCI norms.  

-Indian citizens, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), and foreign nationals are considered eligible candidates, but only when they fulfill the nationality criterion of BDS qualification. 

-There is no upper age limit for NEET MDS candidates. 

NEET MDS 2026: Steps to apply  

After NEET MDS 2026 notification comes out, candidates can fill out the NEET MDS 2026 application form online via the NBE portal. To fill out the form, candidates must follow these steps: 

-Registration with a valid email ID and mobile number  

-Uploading scanned documents (photograph, signature, and other certificates)  

-Payment of the application fee  

-Submission of the completed form before the last date

