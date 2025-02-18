NEET MDS 2025 Registration: Candidates can apply for the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) from today. The registration link has been active from 3 pm and 10 March 2025, until 11:55 pm, is the last date to apply.

NEET MDS 2025: Applications for registration begin today, check important dates, how to apply and more

Candidates can apply for the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) from today, as the board has started accepting applications for the candidates to register themselves from Tuesday, February 18. Candidates can register themselves by filing the application form on the official NBEMS website.

The registration link has been active from 3 pm and 10 March 2025, until 11:55 pm, is the last date to apply. Candidates who have made mistakes in their application forms can correct them from 14 March 2025 to 17 March 2025. The results will be announced on 19 May.

Process to apply for NEET-MDS 2025

-Candidates must visit the official NBE website, natboard.edu.in.

- Create a user ID and password to make a profile. Through this process the applicant will be able to log in for the entire session of NEET-MDS 2025.

-Click on the ‘Go to Application’ link and complete the required personal and educational details.

- Then upload the required documents and images and finally submit the application.

The admit cards will be available to download from 15 April.

Eligibility criteria for NEET-MDS 2025

Candidates need Bachelor in Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from a recognised university or institute in India which is also registered with the State Dental Council. Applicants must hold provisional or permanent registration and have completed a mandatory one-year rotational internship from a recognized dental college.

Important dates of NEET MDS 2025 exam

Exam Date: 19 April 2025

Mode of Exam: Computer-based test (CBT)

Exam Duration: 3 hours

Type of Questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total Questions: 240

Language: In English only

According to the exam’s marking scheme, a +4 will be given for every right answer and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The unattempted questions will not be marked.

For more details and information candidates are advised to visit the official site.