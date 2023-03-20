Search icon
NEET MDS 2023 scorecard releasing today at natboard.edu.in, know how to check

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

NEET MDS 2023 scorecard releasing today at natboard.edu.in, know how to check
File photo

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to release the scorecard for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) today, March 20. Candidates can download the NEET MDS scorecards on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET–MDS 2023 exam was held on March 1, 2023.  NEET MDS result was declared on March 10, 2023.

“Individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared in NEETMDS 2023 can be downloaded from the NEET-MDS website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 20th March, 2023”.

NEET MDS 2023 Result: How to check:

  • Visit the NBE website at natboard.edu.in
  • Click on the link on NEET MDS Result under the What’s New tab
  • NEET MDS Result 2023 will open up on the screen
  • Candidates should search for their roll number in the PDF
  • Download the PDF and save it for future reference
