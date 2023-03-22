NEET MDS 2023 scorecard likely to be released today at natboard.edu.in, know how to check

File photo

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) sccorecard today, March 22. Once released, candidates can download the NEET MDS scorecards on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET–MDS 2023 exam was held on March 1, 2023. NEET MDS result was declared on March 10, 2023. Earlier, NEET MDS Scorecards were scheduled to be released on March 20, 2023.

“Individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared in NEETMDS 2023 can be downloaded from the NEET-MDS website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 20th March, 2023”.

NEET MDS 2023 Result: How to check: