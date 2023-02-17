NEET MDS 2023: NBE to open correction window today at natboard.edu.in, know how to make changes

File photo

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to open the NEET MDS 2023 correction window on February 17, 2023. Candidates will be able to make changes to the application form through the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

The correction window is scheduled to open on February 17 and will close on February 19, 2023. As per the official notice, during the selective and final edit window, candidates can edit the photo uploaded in their application form. The last submitted information will be saved in records.

"Candidates shall be allowed to rectify the incorrect images in their applications during 17th February 2023 to 19th February 2023 (till 11:55PM). Incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of the selective and final edit window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in records. The image upload instructions are detailed in the NEET-MDS 2023 information bulletin," notification reads.

NEET MDS 2023: Steps to make corrections

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET MDS link available

Enter the required login details and click on submit.

Make the changes in the image and click on submit.

Your edited image have been changed

Download and keep a hard copy of the same.

NEET MDS 2023: Official Notice