NEET MDS 2023 Registration dates: Application process to end today, know how to apply at nbe.edu.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2023 registration process to end today, February 12 till 11:55 PM. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at natboard.edu.in.

NEET-MDS 2023 official notification reads, “Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.04.2023 to 30.06.2023 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-MDS 2023 can apply for NEET-MDS 2023 from 10.02.2023 (3 PM onwards) to 12.02.2023 (till 11:55 PM). The applications can be submitted at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in”.

The NEET-MDS 2023 application edit window facility is to end on February 15, 2023. The official exam date to be announced soon.

NEET MDS 2023: Important Dates

NEET MDS 2023 Registration: February 10, (3 pm onwards) to February 12 (till 11.55 pm)

Application Edit Window: February 15 2023

Final Edit Window: February 17 to 19, 2023

NEET MDS 2023: Steps to apply