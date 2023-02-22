NEET MDS 2023 admit card soon: See how and where to check

NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card | Photo: PTI

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2023 admit card today (February 22) Candidates who have registered to appear for the NBE NEET MDS 2023 exam can download their admit card from the official website-- natboard.edu.in.

“Admit cards shall be made live on National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences website https://nbe.edu.in on 22nd February 2023. Admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination” reads the Information Bulletin.

The NEET MDS examination 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 1, and the NEET MDS result is expected to be released by March 31.

NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card: How to download