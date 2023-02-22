Search icon
NEET MDS 2023 admit card soon: See how and where to check

The NEET MDS 2023 admit card is expected to be released today at natboard.edu.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2023 admit card today (February 22) Candidates who have registered to appear for the NBE NEET MDS 2023 exam can download their admit card from the official website-- natboard.edu.in.

“Admit cards shall be made live on National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences website https://nbe.edu.in on 22nd February 2023. Admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination” reads the Information Bulletin.

The NEET MDS examination 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 1, and the NEET MDS result is expected to be released by March 31. 

NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in
  • Click on the NEET MDS link available on the home page
  • Next, click on the admit card link
  • Your NEET MDS hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and download for future reference.
