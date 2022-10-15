Search icon
NEET MDS 2022 revised cut-off scores released at natboard.edu.in, NBEMS lowers qualifying percentile for all categories

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 07:17 AM IST

File photo

The revised cut-off scores of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 exam has been released on Friday by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates can check the NEET MDS cut-off score on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The candidates must note that the Board conducted the NEET MDS 2022 exam on May 2 and the results were declared on May 27.

“It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on 27-05-2022”, reads the official website. 

The notice has also added “Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-MDS 2022 Information Bulletin. It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on 27-05-2022.”

According to the results, the NEET MDS minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered in accordance with instructions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The Union Health Ministry has lowered the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET MDS, 2022 by 25.714 percentile for each category including General, SC, ST, OBC, and UR-PWD.

As per the official notification, the NEET MDS cut-off for the General category is lowered to 24.286th percentile and the qualifying cut-off score to 174. Previously, it was 50th percentile and 263 respectively.

For the SC, ST, OBC candidates, the qualifying percentile is 14.286 and for UR-PWD candidates it is 19.286.

NEET MDS result 2022: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in
  • Click on the “ Revised cut-off scores of NEET-MDS 2022 after lowering of qualifying percentiles” link
  • A pdf will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and take printout for future reference.
