NEET MDS 2022 exam registration BEGINS: Know important details, how to apply

The NEET MDS 2022 dates to sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery has been announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The NEET MDS 2022 information bulletin was released yesterday (January 4) and the application form portal went live at 3 pm. Aspirants can go to the official portal nbe.edu.in to fill in the application form. The last date to apply for NEET MDS 2022 is January 24 (11:55 pm).

Important details about NEET MDS 2022

The exam for NEET MDS will be conducted on March 6, 2022. Candidates will give the exam which will decide admission for about 6,500 MDS seats on a computer-based platform. The exam will be conducted in various official test centres across the country. The result for NEET MDS 2022 will be announced in two weeks by March 21, 2022.

How to register for NEET MDS 2022

Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official NEET MDS website nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on “NEET MDS 2022” section

Step 3: Go to the section with links

Step 4: Click on “New Registration”

Step 5: Fill details as required to generate candidate user ID and password

Step 6: Login in to the application portal with the user ID and password

Step 7: Fill in the NEET MDS 2022 application form

Step 8: Upload documents as required

Step 9: Pay the application fees and click on submit application.

Candidates can call on the helpline number (022 – 61087595) or send email to the official helpdesk email id (helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in) for NEET MDS 2022.