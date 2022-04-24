NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card to be released tomorrow at natboard.edu.in, know how to download

File photo

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to release the NEET MDS 2022 admit card soon. NEET MDS 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 2, 2022. According to the official notification, the NEET MDS 2022 admit card will be released on April 25 (tomorrow). Once released candidates can download admit card through the official website at natboard.edu.in. This single entrance exam is held for admission to various MDS courses.

NEET MDS exam is for PG Dental Courses. The NEET MDS score is accepted by many dental colleges in India. The NEET MDS 2022 exam will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM on May 2 for admission into various courses under Masters of Dental Surgery.

NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card: How to Download

- Go to the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in

- On the homepage, click on the NEET MDS link

- Key in your credentials and log in

- Your admit card will appear on the screen

- Download and Keep the hard copy for future reference.

For any query, candidates can contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595 or can write to NBEMS at Email ID: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or at NBEMS Communication Web Portal.