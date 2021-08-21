NEET MDS 2021 counselling now open: Here's how you can register and book a seat

The counselling registration process for NEET MDS 2021 by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC on Friday, August 20 and the first round will end on August 24 (Tuesday). Students who wish to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) counselling session can do the same through the website of MCC, at mcc.nic.in.

The seat allocation process will be held between August 25 and 26 and the result will be made available on August 27. After seat allocation, the selected candidates will have to report to the college between August 28 - September 1. The candidate, after selection, will have to submit his/her documents for verification and pay fees of the allocated college. If the candidate failed to do so, the seat will be made available for other students in the next round of allotments.

Follow the steps below to apply for the registration process:

- Go to the official site of MCC, mcc.nic.in

- Click on NEET MDS 2021 dashboard on the homepage

- Log in using your details and fill in the application form

- After completion, pay the application fees and click on submit

- Your application is now submitted, download the same from the confirmation page

The registration fee of NEET MDS 2021 Counselling is Rs 1000.