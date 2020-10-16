NEET Final Answer Key soon on ntaneet.nic.in; check to download

NEET Answer Key 2020: NTA will soon release the last NEET 2020 Answer Key on ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in. After releasing the final answer key, the agency will announce the NEET result of 2020.

The final NEET Answer Key 2020 will be released soon. The National Testing Agency will release NEET Final Answer Key 2020 for all subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology - on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. After releasing the final answer key, the NEET result 2020 will be released. Earlier, the NTA had released the provisional NEET answer key, and the candidates were allowed to raise objections.

NEET 2020 final answer key will have correct answers to all the questions asked in the entrance exam. With NEET Answer Key, candidates will be able to check their possible scores.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in medical and allied fields in all medical colleges. NEET 2020 was held on 13 September in pen and paper mode. This year more than 14 lakh students attended for NEET 2020.

How to download NEET 2020 Answer Key

STEP 1: Go to nta.nic.in or ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on 'NEET 2020 Answer Key' under the latest announcement.

Step 3: Download the final official answer key of NEET 2020 and earn points.