NEET exam 2022: Know reason why candidates will get extra time

NEET UG 2022: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) every year, in which lakhs of medical aspirants appear for the NEET exam for medical courses. NEET exam is very tough.

Not all candidates can qualify it in the first attempt. NTA (National Testing Agency) conducts both NEET UG exam and NEET PG exam. This year, a major change has been made for the NEET UG 2022 exam. The test duration has been extended for the first time on the demand of the candidates appearing in the NEET exam.

Students will get 20 minutes extra

20 minutes extra will be given to all the candidates appearing in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Accordingly, this year students will be given a total time duration of 3 hours 20 minutes for the entire paper. Last year, 200 questions were set for the NEET exams. Out of these, students had to answer 180 questions.

Due to such high number of questions to be attempted in the exams, students had written a letter to the National Testing Agency, arguing that to leave questions also they need to read them.

Exam will be held in July

NEET UG exam (NEET UG 2022) will be held on July 17, 2022. Students who will qualify in this exam will get an opportunity to do medical courses, that is MBBS from reputed institutes of the country. By increasing the time limit of the exam, students will get a lot of relief and they will be able to understand all the questions well and write their answers.