NEET Counselling 2021: MCC makes BIG changes medical aspirants need to know

MCC NEET Counselling 2021 latest updates: As lakhs of medical aspirants across the country waiting for NEET 2021 counselling date, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that NEET UG and PG counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) medical seats will be conducted in four rounds.

The MCC said that the new changes in policy will be applicable for 50% postgraduate seats and 15% undergraduate seats under the central pool. It is to be noted that MCC's new counselling scheme has been approved by the Supreme Court. MCC NEET Counselling 2021 will be conducted in four rounds – AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

Earlier, NEET counselling was conducted by MCC in two rounds and the mop up rounds were conducted by MCC only for central and deemed universities.

Here are some key changes in the NEET counselling process approved by SC:

- AIQ seats that were earlier reverted back to states after round 2 counselling will be filled in the mop up and stray vacancy rounds.

- Fresh registration will be allowedby MCC in first three rounds and not in the stray vacancy round.

- The students will be get the options for upgradation and free exit only in the first round of NEET counselling.

- Students who join the allotted seat in round 2 or in the further rounds will not be permitted to resign from the seat or participate in the further counselling rounds.

The MCC said in its affidavit before the SC that changes in policy will be implemented for both NEET UG and PG counselling, from the 2021-22 academic year.