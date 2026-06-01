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NEET concerns go beyond Paper vs CBT: Doctor's body seeks inquiry into NTA’s use of national emblem, recommends reforms

UDF also requested a strict inquiry into the possible misuse of the National Emblem by NTA, considering its registration as a society and the provisions of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005.

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Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 02:43 PM IST

NEET concerns go beyond Paper vs CBT: Doctor's body seeks inquiry into NTA’s use of national emblem, recommends reforms
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The United Doctors Front (UDF) on Monday presented its views and suggestions before the Chairman, Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, regarding the use of pen-and-paper testing versus Computer-Based Test (CBT), and issues concerning NEET and the National Testing Agency (NTA). Dr Lakshya Mittal, Chairperson, United Doctors Front, had a constructive one-to-one interaction with the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee.

The Chairman gave a patient hearing to the concerns, suggestions, and recommendations submitted by UDF in its detailed representation. In its submission, UDF stated that the concerns surrounding NEET are not limited only to the mode of examination, but also relate to the larger issue of transparency, statutory accountability, confidentiality, and credibility of the examination-conducting body.UDF recommended that the present structure of the NTA should be dissolved/replaced, and a new national examination body should be constituted through an Act of Parliament.UDF submitted that a statutory body, answerable to Parliament and subject to stronger public accountability, is essential for conducting high-stakes national examinations such as NEET.

UDF also requested a strict inquiry into the possible misuse of the National Emblem by NTA, considering its registration as a society and the provisions of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005. UDF urged that the competent authorities should examine whether the use of the emblem and official representation by NTA is legally authorised and compliant with applicable law.

Further, UDF submitted that the concerns relating to NEET-UG 2026 should not be treated in isolation. UDF recommended that the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak concerns should be investigated along with unresolved issues from NEET-UG 2024, including the special registration window, centre allotment patterns, grace marks issue, role of agencies and centres, and allegations of non-cooperation in earlier investigations.UDF emphasised that repeated controversies surrounding NEET have severely affected the confidence of lakhs of medical aspirants and their families. The organisation urged a comprehensive, time-bound, and transparent investigation into all institutional lapses, officials, agencies, vendors, centres, and persons responsible.

Dr Babita Sikriwal & Dr Rakesh Beniwal said that NEET is not merely an examination, but the gateway to India's medical education system. Therefore, the process must be transparent, fair, secure, and accountable. UDF expressed hope that the Parliamentary Committee will consider the suggestions in the larger interest of students, medical education, and public trust.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA India but is directly published from ANI)

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