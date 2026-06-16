NEET Aspirant Death: 22-year-old student found dead in Rajasthan days before NEET-UG 2026 re-exam, probe underway

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead in Rajasthan's Sikar district just days before the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. Police recovered a note and have launched an investigation into the incident.

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead in his residential flat in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Tuesday. The incident comes just days before the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The deceased, identified as Umesh Mali, was a resident of Kari village in the Nawalgarh area of Jhunjhunu district. He had been staying in a residential complex on Piprali Road in Sikar along with his mother, elder sister and younger brother while preparing for the medical entrance examination.

According to reports, Umesh was appearing for the NEET exam for the third time.

Family alerted police after discovery

According to police, family members found Umesh inside his room and immediately informed authorities. A note was recovered from the spot and is currently being examined as part of the investigation.

Udyog Nagar police station in-charge Rajesh Budania said the body was sent to Shri Kalyan Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination before being handed over to the family.

Police have not yet determined the exact circumstances behind the death and are investigating all possible angles.

What happened before the incident?

Family members told police that Umesh had gone to his native village earlier in the day to drop off his mother before returning to Sikar.

Later, when his sister and younger brother arrived at the flat, they found him unresponsive and alerted the police.

Investigators are now examining the evidence collected from the scene, including the note recovered from the room.

Incident comes ahead of NEET-UG re-examination

The tragedy has occurred just a week before the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, which is set to be conducted on June 21 following the cancellation of the earlier test amid a paper leak controversy.

The re-exam has been a major talking point among students and parents across the country, with many aspirants facing uncertainty over their preparation and future plans.

Second such case in Sikar in a month

This is the second reported case involving a NEET aspirant in Sikar within the past month.

Earlier, another NEET candidate, Pradeep Meghwal, was found dead days after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the May 3 NEET-UG 2026 examination over allegations of a paper leak.

According to police, Pradeep's father, Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, had stated that his son was satisfied with his performance in the exam and was expecting to score around 650 out of 720 marks.

Concerns over exam-related stress

The latest incident has once again highlighted concerns surrounding the intense pressure faced by students preparing for highly competitive entrance examinations.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding Umesh's death, while discussions around student well-being and academic stress remain in focus.