NTA NEET UG 2022 Admit Card to release soon: See how to download here

Neet UG 2022 admit card | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET Admit Card 2022 soon. Once the NEET UG admit card 2022 is released, students will be able to check and download it on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has already released the NEET UG exam city allotment slips has already been released. As many as 18 lakh candidates registered to appear for the NEET UG 2022. There has been no official declaration regarding the release of the NEET UG admit card 2022, but following past trends, it is likely that the admit card for the ug medical entrance exam will be released by July 10.

NTA NEET UG 2022: How to check

log on to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on, ADMIT CARD NEET (UG) -2022" ( after the link will be activated)

Enter your credentials and click on login

Your NEET (UG) 2022 admit cards will be displayed

Download it and take the print out of the same.

Students may please note that NEET Admit Card 2022 will have all important details like exam date, venue, timings etc. They must also remember that the instructions given on the NEET UG admit card must be followed by everyone on the exam day.

NEET Admit Card 2022 release date is expected to be confirmed very soon by NTA. Meanwhile, many medical exam aspirants are still hoping for NEET-UG 2022 postponement and are raising their voices on Twitter.

Read: NEET PG 2022 Counselling schedule expected on mcc.nic.in soon, know list of documents needed