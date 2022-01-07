Search icon
NEET Admission 2021-2022: SC allows counselling for PG & UG admissions on EWS/OBC reservations

The hearing on the final validity of quota in the third week of March 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

The Supreme Court has granted permissions for NEET PG counselling. OBC studetns will get benefit from this of around 27% reservation. 

The income limit of 8 lakhs for EWS will be applicable for OBC and EWS quota in this session.

The hearing on the final validity of quota in the third week of March 2022. 

