NEET Admission 2021-2022: SC allows counselling for PG & UG admissions on EWS/OBC reservations

The Supreme Court has granted permissions for NEET PG counselling. OBC studetns will get benefit from this of around 27% reservation.

The income limit of 8 lakhs for EWS will be applicable for OBC and EWS quota in this session.

NEET PG Counselling | Supreme Court will announce the judgement on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in PG all India quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) case today pic.twitter.com/IajzcY3WoL January 7, 2022

The hearing on the final validity of quota in the third week of March 2022.