NEET 2026 Re-Exam: Delhi Court allows paper leak accused Yash Yadav to appear for re-test; cites this reason

A Delhi court has allowed NEET-UG paper leak accused Yash Yadav to appear for the June 21 re-examination while in judicial custody, citing the fundamental right to education.

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Yash Yadav, one of the key accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, to appear for the upcoming re-examination while remaining in judicial custody.

The court observed that the right to education is a fundamental right and noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had not objected to Yadav appearing for the examination. The agency had also issued him an admit card for the test scheduled on June 21.

Accused had sought interim bail

Yadav had moved the court seeking 15 days of interim bail to appear for the NEET-UG re-examination and attend his sister's wedding.

Earlier this month, the court had allowed his request to keep study materials and books in custody to prepare for the examination. During a previous hearing on June 12, the court termed the bail plea premature as his admit card had not yet been issued and adjourned the matter to June 16.

After noting that the NTA had issued the admit card and raised no objection, the court permitted him to take the examination while remaining in custody.

Alleged role in NEET paper leak

Yash Yadav is among the ten accused arrested in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case.

According to investigators, Yadav was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana, after allegedly receiving the leaked question paper from Shubham Khairnar, a 27-year-old BAMS student.

The investigation alleges that Yadav later sold the paper to Jaipur resident Mangilal Biwal, also known as Mangilal Khatik, for Rs 10 lakh. Authorities claim the deal was contingent on at least 150 questions matching the actual NEET question paper.

During questioning, Khairnar allegedly told investigators that he had shared the question paper electronically with Yash Yadav and received Rs 15 lakh in return.

Court allows CBI to question three accused

In a related development, a Delhi court on Monday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question three accused in the case while they remain in judicial custody.

The accused include Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, Dhanunjay Nivrutti Lokhande, and Shubham Madhukar Khairnar.

According to the CBI, the three individuals are key accused and require further interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation. The agency has been allowed to question Waghmare on June 17, Lokhande on June 18, and Khairnar on June 19.

Judicial custody extended for multiple accused

The court has also extended the judicial custody of several accused, including Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik, Vikash Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Dhananjay Lokhande, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, Manoj Shirure, Tejas Shah and Shubham Khairnar.

The accused were produced before the court through videoconferencing.

NEET-UG re-exam scheduled for June 21

The National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination on May 12 following allegations that the question paper had been leaked before the test.

The re-examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21 for affected candidates, while investigations into the paper leak continue.