NEET 2026 re-exam paper leaked on Telegram?: NTA asks for CyberCrime verification, details here

A social media user tagged NTA and CyberDost on X, claiming someone is selling "RE-NEET 2026" question papers and urging action. NTA responded, saying the allegations are being reported to CyberCrime for verification and action.

The NEET 2026 re-exam question paper has been allegedly sold through Telegram channels, claimed users on social media, following which the National Testing Agency(NTA) has called for verification.

A social media user tagged NTA and CyberDost on X and shared links to three Telegram groups, claiming they were selling NEET 2026 question papers. "Dear @NTA_Exams and @Cyberdost, I got few Telegram pages that are managed by 1 person. They are selling RE-NEET2026 question papers." The user also shared links to multiple Telegram channels and urged authorities to take action.

dear @NTA_Exams and @Cyberdost

i got few telegram pages they are managed by 1 person they are selling RE-NEET2026 question papers LINKS=> https://t.co/mU7KAYgopB (PRIVATE GROUP) 2nd https://t.co/DiCRCuKWwU 3rd https://t.co/8ONrDLAQDY take the action on this pic.twitter.com/zVt3pY3B6T — PRINCE SHRIVASTAVA (@PRINCESHRI43069) June 3, 2026

NEET re-exam paper leak? NTA reacts

The NTA was quick to notice the allegations around the Re-NEET paper leak. "These are being reported to CyberCrime for verification and action," said NTA in response.

NEET UG 2026, held on May 3, 2026, was cancelled after large-scale question paper leak allegations surfaced. Over 22.8 lakh candidates appeared at 5,000+ centres nationwide, and the cancellation triggered fresh concerns over the security of high-stakes exams.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue court allowed the application of NEET UG paper leak accused Yash Yadav, seeking permission to have books to study for the NEET UG re-examination, which is scheduled to be held on June 21. Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav and Dhananjay Lokhande till June 15. Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta allowed the application of Yash Yadav to have books in judicial custody.

NEET-UG 2026 has been rescheduled for June 21, following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups have intensified in several parts of the country. The Supreme Court also questioned the exam system and recurring paper leak issues in major entrance tests.

Earlier, NEET faced security controversies in 2015, when paper leak reports led to legal challenges, and in 2024, controversy over leaks, cheating networks and grace marks sparked nationwide protests and court cases.