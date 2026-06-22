NEET 2026 Paper Analysis: Difficulty level, expected cutoff and expert review

Initial reactions from educators, coaching institutes, and students indicate that the question paper had a mixed bag of challenges. While some sections remained predictable and closely aligned with NCERT syllabus, others required deep and intense calculations.

The most awaited NEET UG 2026 examination finally came to a halt as nearly 23 lakh candidates walked out of their assigned centres across the country at 5:15 PM, with their burdens and tension left behind. Re-NEET 2026 was conducted amid the cancellation of the examination held on 3rd May, 2026. Within minutes of exiting the gates, the focus of candidates has shifted completely to calculating scores and analysing cutoff trends.

The primary concern across households is how the difficulty level of today's paper will impact the All India Rank (AIR), with families deeply worried about whether the cutoff will inflate or drop compared to previous years.

Paper analysis

Initial reactions from educators, coaching institutes, and students indicate that the question paper had a mixed bag of challenges. While some sections remained predictable and closely aligned with NCERT syllabus, others required deep and intense calculations.

Here is a detailed, subject-wise analysis of the question paper.

Physics: As per the experts, Physics demanded time and the questions were a mix of conceptual understanding and numerical applications based. The paper consisted of questions mainly from topics such as Electrostatics and Mechanics. Experts say that Physics was the toughest subject and nightmare for the students. Few of the questions demanded time and endurance, unlike the cancelled NEET 2026. The cutoff is expected to dip by 10-15 marks with the safe score in Physics being close to 120 marks.

Chemistry: Inorganic Chemistry has turned out to be the friendliest, consisting of direct questions from NCERT. Physical Chemistry required intense calculations and demanded time while Organic Chemistry contained a merge of NCERT and few concept-based questions. Majority of the students and experts flagged Chemistry as easy to moderate.

Biology: Most of the part of Biology included question types such as Assertion-Reason, Match the column and Statement Based questions. Even after a diverse nature of the question types, the paper has been categorised as easy. Biology has turned out to be most scoring, with questions directly from NCERT or past year NEET papers. Overall, the Biology paper turned out to be the most scoring for candidates, especially helping the NCERT-lovers and practitioners.

The overall NEET examination has averaged to medium level of difficulty. The paper demanded NCERT understanding as well as concept clarity from the candidates. Mostly, students who have balanced speed with accuracy have expected to perform well. "The real winners of this paper were the students who studied NCERT seriously, developed a strong conceptual understanding, and maintained accuracy even under pressure.", say expert Ranjeet.

Over the last few years, the baseline score to get into a premier government institute under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) has hovered consistently in the 550 to 650 mark range for general category students.

Conclusion

While calculations and cut-off predictions will dominate conversations over the next few days, parents are requested not to burden their child with questions related to errors they committed or future planning. Give them time to relax and think properly about it.

Physics, Organic and Physical Chemistry went beyond NCERT and required conceptual clarity with medium to higher difficulty level. Biology and Inorganic Chemistry were largely from the NCERT and were relatively easy.

Overall, we are unlikely to see a topper with 720 score, 1000 rank range would be at about 640 score and 30,000 rank around 550-560. Overall cutoff is expected at about 150-155.

(Karunn Kandoi- Founder, CEO of Vidysea. A trailblazer in the EdTech sector, Karunn brings over two decades of leadership across global education and technology. His roles include engineering and quality leadership roles at General Electric Medical Systems and product management at Microsoft.)