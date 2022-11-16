NEET 2023 Exam Date: Officials say NEET UG notification for 2023 NOT expected this month, check details

Search icon
The NEET 2023 notification will be available on the official website - www.nta.ac.in and www.neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2023 has not been released yet. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the NEET 2023 date or notification yet and now officials with the NTA have said that the NEET 2023 notification will not release in November. Several media reports have speculated that the NEET notification may release this week but no official confirmation has been done yet. 

The NEET 2023 notification is expected to release in December. NEET is held every year and is a national-level medical entrance exam for admissions to MBBS, dental, AYUSH, and nursing courses offered by several colleges. 

NEET 2023 Syllabus 

The NEET 2023 syllabus is based on Class 11 and 12w syllabi of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology students. 

NEET 2023 Pattern 

NTA has not announced the NEET 2023 exam pattern yet, but according to the previous trends, the NEET 2023 exam will be of three hours, consisting of 200 questions out of which candidates will be required to attempt 180 questions. Physics and Chemistry have 45 questions each and Biology (Botany+ Zoology) includes 90 questions. All questions are MCQ based.

NEET exam is conducted for 720 marks. Candidates receive 4 marks for the correct answer and 1 mark is deducted for every wrong answer.

NEET 2023 Notification Official Website 

The NEET 2023 notification will be available on the official website - www.nta.ac.in and www.neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must keep checking the official websites of NTA, and NEET for further updates about the NEET 2023 notification and NEET 2023 Exam.

