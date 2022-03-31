NEET 2022 Latest Updates: Exam to be held on THIS date, application process to begin soon on neet.nta.nic.in

Headlines

Delhi records best air quality of 2023 on Saturday, check AQI here

'Dahadte raho': Sara Ali Khan roots for Ranveer Singh, shares photos from her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's cameo

Opposition alliance INDIA likely to postpone third meeting to September; here why

Manipur: Tribals in state reach out to Opposition alliance INDIA, seek President's rule

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi records best air quality of 2023 on Saturday, check AQI here

'Dahadte raho': Sara Ali Khan roots for Ranveer Singh, shares photos from her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's cameo

Opposition alliance INDIA likely to postpone third meeting to September; here why

9 Bollywood actors who starred in Pakistani films

10 anti-Inflammatory foods that help reduce inflammation

Top 10 most beautiful female footballers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

'Dahadte raho': Sara Ali Khan roots for Ranveer Singh, shares photos from her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's cameo

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

HomeEducation

Education

NEET 2022 Latest Updates: Exam to be held on THIS date, application process to begin soon on neet.nta.nic.in

NTA is likely to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 in July.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 31, 2022, 07:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 exam. According to NTA officials, the NEET 2022 exam date has been finalised and registrations will begin on April 2. However, the official notice is to be released soon on neet.nta.nic.in. As per the information received, NEET 2022 exam date is set for July 17, and the online registration for the exam will commence on April 2.  

"NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will commence in April. The detailed notification will be announced soon," the NTA official said.

NEET UG exam is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science courses. The mode of the NEET-UG exam is offline centre-based.

The languages in which the NEET (UG) 2021 is conducted are: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The Test pattern of NEET (UG)-2021, comprises two Sections. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why England players lined up with mismatched jerseys ahead of Day 3 of 5th Ashes Test?

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

'Feel bad seeing Kavya like that on TV...': Superstar Rajinikanth urges SRH to bring in good players for IPL

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

International Friendship Day 2023: Date, history, significance and how to celebrate it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE