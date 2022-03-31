NEET 2022 Latest Updates: Exam to be held on THIS date, application process to begin soon on neet.nta.nic.in

NTA is likely to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 in July.

National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 exam. According to NTA officials, the NEET 2022 exam date has been finalised and registrations will begin on April 2. However, the official notice is to be released soon on neet.nta.nic.in. As per the information received, NEET 2022 exam date is set for July 17, and the online registration for the exam will commence on April 2.

"NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will commence in April. The detailed notification will be announced soon," the NTA official said.

NEET UG exam is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science courses. The mode of the NEET-UG exam is offline centre-based.

The languages in which the NEET (UG) 2021 is conducted are: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The Test pattern of NEET (UG)-2021, comprises two Sections. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions