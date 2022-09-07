Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result DECLARED at neet.nta.nic.in: See where, how to check

NTA NEET UG 2022 result has been declared at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 Result OUT | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG result 2022 today, September 7 at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET UG 2022 Result, NTA will also release the final answer key and individual scorecard, cut off and All India Rank (AIR). 

NEET Result 2022: How to download 

  • Visit NTA’s official website -- neet.nta.nic.in
  • On the Home Page, click ‘NEET 2022 Result’ under Latest Announcement
  • On the next window enter credentials including NTA NEET application number and date of birth
  • Click and access the NEET 2022 result
  • Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 per cent of all India quota and 85 per cent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on mcc.nic.in. 

