Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NEET 2022 answer key expected to be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in

Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the NEET 2022 UG answer key.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

NEET 2022 answer key expected to be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in
File photo

The NEET UG exam for admissions to undergraduate medical courses was conducted last week on July 17. NEET 2022 result is expected to be released in the month of August. Before that, NTA will release the NEET 2022 answer key soon along with the scanned copies of the OMR Sheet and the question papers at neet.nta.nic.in. 

After releasing provisional NEET answer keys and OMR sheets, candidates will be able to raise objections, if any.  

NTA will display the scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets and recorded responses by the machine, of all candidates on the website (neet.nta.nic.in). The exact date of display of scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets shall be communicated after the examination on the NTA website.

Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged. 

The inter-se-merit of candidates for tie-breaking 

In case of two or more candidates obtain equal marks/percentile scores in the NEET (UG) - 2022, the inter-se-merit shall be determined as follows:
a. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by,
b. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the Test, followed by,
c. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics in the Test, followed by,
d. Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test,
e. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by
f. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test, followed by
g. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by
h. Candidate Older in Age, followed by
i. Application Number in ascending order

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 401 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.