NEET 2022 answer key expected to be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in

The NEET UG exam for admissions to undergraduate medical courses was conducted last week on July 17. NEET 2022 result is expected to be released in the month of August. Before that, NTA will release the NEET 2022 answer key soon along with the scanned copies of the OMR Sheet and the question papers at neet.nta.nic.in.

After releasing provisional NEET answer keys and OMR sheets, candidates will be able to raise objections, if any.

NTA will display the scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets and recorded responses by the machine, of all candidates on the website (neet.nta.nic.in). The exact date of display of scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets shall be communicated after the examination on the NTA website.

Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged.

The inter-se-merit of candidates for tie-breaking

In case of two or more candidates obtain equal marks/percentile scores in the NEET (UG) - 2022, the inter-se-merit shall be determined as follows:

a. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by,

b. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the Test, followed by,

c. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics in the Test, followed by,

d. Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test,

e. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by

f. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test, followed by

g. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by

h. Candidate Older in Age, followed by

i. Application Number in ascending order