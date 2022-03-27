NEET 2022 notification likely to be released SOON at neet.nta.nic.in – Details here

The notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2022) is likely to be released soon. Once released, candidates can check the notification for the medical entrance test on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to begin the registration for NEET 2022 examination from April 1, 2022. NEET 2022 exam is likely to be postponed to July. However, the official date for the NEET 2022 exam date has not been announced yet.

As per various reports, NEET UG 2022 is expected to be held in June or July.

NEET UG exam is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science courses. The mode of the NEET UG exam is offline centre-based.

The languages in which the NEET (UG) 2021 is conducted are : English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

According to the Test pattern of NEET (UG)-2021, it comprises of two Sections. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions