NEET UG 2022 Admit Card to be out tomorrow: Exam pattern, marking scheme, how to check here

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate, NEET-UG 2022 admit card in expected to be out on July 10 at the official website --neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022: Marking Scheme

For every correct answer in NEET UG 2022 candidates will get four marks and, for a wrong answer, candidates will get three marks. Unanswered questions will have zero marks.

NEET UG 2022: Paper Pattern

The NEET UG 2022 exam will comprise four subjects; Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes).

NEET UG 2022 admit card: How to download

Log on to the official website — neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on, ADMIT CARD NEET (UG) -2022″

Enter your credentials and click on login

Your NEET (UG) 2022 admit cards will be displayed

Download it and take the print out of the same.

The NEET UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 17 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm across 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. Nearly 18 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. The NTA has already released the NEET exam city allotment slips.

