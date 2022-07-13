NEET UG 2022 postponement: What does the latest plea filed in Delhi HC urge?

NEET UG aspirants have approached Delhi HC to seek direction for postponement of the exam.

Several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate NEET-UG aspirants on Wednesday (July 13) approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction from the authorities to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022 which is scheduled to be held on July 17.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, which allowed it to be listed for hearing on Thursday (July 14), the lawyer for the petitioners said.

The petitioners, who are seeking a postponement of the medical and dental entrance exam for undergraduate students said that NTA should issue a fresh notification regarding the NEET UG postponement.

"This Honourable Court may graciously be pleased to issue any writ/directions in the nature of Certiorari of Mandamus directing the respondents to set aside the examination schedule for July 17 of the NEET-UG 2022 examination as mentioned in the notification dated April 6, 2022, issued by respondent no. 1/national testing agency," the plea said.

Direct the respondents to issue a fresh notification postponing the NEET-UG 2022 examination after considering the grievances raised by the petitioners by way of written representations dated May 12 and July 8 it added.

The plea further prays that 'NEET-UG Phase 2' be conducted by the authorities after considering the huge distance at which certain examination centres are located for certain aspirants when the nation is facing the current grave situation caused by floods.

The petitioners also seek the establishment of a complaint redressal mechanism to decide within a time-bound manner all the complaints and grievances raised in respect of the examination.

