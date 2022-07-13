NEET UG 2022 postponement: What does the latest plea filed in Delhi HC urge?

Headlines

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

'After Article 370 abrogation, people living life according to their own wishes': J-K LG

Friendship Day 2023: 5 amazing activities to do in Delhi NCR with your best friends

Meet the engineer-turned-banker with Rs 7.08 crore salary, he heads Rs 6,79,000 crore company

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Friendship Day 2023: 5 amazing activities to do in Delhi NCR with your best friends

Viral video: 12-year-old attacked by stray dogs in Ghaziabad society, rescued by delivery boy

10 places to visit during monsoon season

Birbal to Man Singh: 9 Navaratnas of Mughal emperor Akbar

10 Predators that hunt crocodiles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

Kutch Express: Manasi Parekh, Viraf Patel, Darsheel Safary talk about their days of struggle

ASI continues survey at Gyanvapi complex, Muslim side present at mosque

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

HomeEducation

Education

NEET UG 2022 postponement: What does the latest plea filed in Delhi HC urge?

NEET UG aspirants have approached Delhi HC to seek direction for postponement of the exam.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate NEET-UG aspirants on Wednesday (July 13) approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction from the authorities to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022 which is scheduled to be held on July 17.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, which allowed it to be listed for hearing on Thursday (July 14), the lawyer for the petitioners said.

The petitioners, who are seeking a postponement of the medical and dental entrance exam for undergraduate students said that NTA should issue a fresh notification regarding the NEET UG postponement. 

"This Honourable Court may graciously be pleased to issue any writ/directions in the nature of Certiorari of Mandamus directing the respondents to set aside the examination schedule for July 17 of the NEET-UG 2022 examination as mentioned in the notification dated April 6, 2022, issued by respondent no. 1/national testing agency," the plea said.

Direct the respondents to issue a fresh notification postponing the NEET-UG 2022 examination after considering the grievances raised by the petitioners by way of written representations dated May 12 and July 8 it added.

The plea further prays that 'NEET-UG Phase 2' be conducted by the authorities after considering the huge distance at which certain examination centres are located for certain aspirants when the nation is facing the current grave situation caused by floods.

The petitioners also seek the establishment of a complaint redressal mechanism to decide within a time-bound manner all the complaints and grievances raised in respect of the examination.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: NTA NEET UG 2022 latest update: Fresh plea filed in Delhi HC to postpone exams

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Missing Army jawan from Jammu-Kashmir’s Kulgam finally traced by police; know what happened

Arjun Kapoor takes time off to rejuvenate at medical health resort in Austria, shares glimpses of time there

Meta unveils AudioCraft generative AI tool for music creation

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan arrested after being sentenced to three years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

UPSC Success Story: Blind school teacher bagged AIR 48; know her inspiring journey

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE