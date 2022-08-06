NTA NEET UG 2022 Result, answer key: Check latest updates here

NEET UG 2022| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 answer key shortly at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the NEET ug 2022 exam will be able to check the answer key and raise objections if any after NTA releases the answer key.

The NEET UG 2022 result is expected to be declared by mid of August, around the third week of the month. Furthermore, the OMR sheets of candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2022 entrance exam will also be released by the NTA.

Once the provisional answer keys and OMR sheets are released, objections, if any, can be raised by the NEET UG 2022 candidates.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to check

Log on to the official NEET UG 2022 website neet.nta.nic.in.

Find the link ‘NEET UG 2022 Answer Key’ on homepage, click on the link

On the new page, input your credentials and submit information

Check your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on the screen.

General Category students need minimum 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.

