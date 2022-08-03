NTA NEET UG 2022 result, answer key: All latest updates here

NTA NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets are expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency, NTA at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2022 result is likely to be out by mid of August.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to check

Log on to the official NEET UG 2022 website neet.nta.nic.in.

Find the link ‘NEET UG 2022 Answer Key’ on homepage, click on the link

On the new page, input your credentials and submit information

Check your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on the screen.

General Category students need a minimum 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.

NEET 2022: AIQ and state counselling

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 per cent of all India quota and 85 per cent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022: Provisional answer keys first

NTA initially publish a provisional answer key for the NEET UG. Candidates can then submit their objections by paying a non-refundable fee. Objections will be verified by a committee set-up by NTA and any necessary change(s) will be reflected in the final version of the answer keys.

