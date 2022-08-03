Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NTA NEET UG 2022 result, answer key: All latest updates here

NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key is expected to be released soon at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 10:47 PM IST

NTA NEET UG 2022 result, answer key: All latest updates here
NTA NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets are expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency, NTA at neet.nta.nic.in.  The NEET UG 2022 result is likely to be out by mid of August. 

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to check

  • Log on to the official NEET UG 2022 website neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Find the link ‘NEET UG 2022 Answer Key’ on homepage, click on the link
  • On the new page, input your credentials and submit information
  • Check your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on the screen.

General Category students need a minimum 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.

NEET 2022: AIQ and state counselling

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 per cent of all India quota and 85 per cent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on mcc.nic.in. 

NEET UG 2022: Provisional answer keys first

NTA initially publish a provisional answer key for the NEET UG. Candidates can then submit their objections by paying a non-refundable fee. Objections will be verified by a committee set-up by NTA and any necessary change(s) will be reflected in the final version of the answer keys.

Read: NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Important details here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary result 2022 likely SOON at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.