NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five years' release date here

NTA NEET UG 2022 will be declared at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Here is a list of last five-years' result release date.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

NTA NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 by September 7 at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET UG 2022 result, NTA will also release the final answer key on September 7. 

The NEET UG 2022 cut-off for the general category candidates last year was between 720-138, for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH, it varied between 108 and 137.

NEET UG 2022 Result: Last five years' release date

  • In 2018, NEET UG result was released on June 4
  • In 2019, NEET UG result was released on June 5
  • In 2021, NEET UG result was released on November 1. 

NEET UG 2022 Result: How to download

  • Visit NTA’s official website -- neet.nta.nic.in
  • On the home page, click ‘NEET 2022 Result’ under latest announcement
  • Enter application number and date of birth
  • NEET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen
  • Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

