NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five years' release date here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 by September 7 at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET UG 2022 result, NTA will also release the final answer key on September 7.
The NEET UG 2022 cut-off for the general category candidates last year was between 720-138, for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH, it varied between 108 and 137.
NEET UG 2022 Result: Last five years' release date
NEET UG 2022 Result: How to download
