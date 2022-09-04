NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five years' release date here

NTA NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 by September 7 at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET UG 2022 result, NTA will also release the final answer key on September 7.

The NEET UG 2022 cut-off for the general category candidates last year was between 720-138, for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH, it varied between 108 and 137.

NEET UG 2022 Result: Last five years' release date

In 2018, NEET UG result was released on June 4

In 2019, NEET UG result was released on June 5

In 2021, NEET UG result was released on November 1.

NEET UG 2022 Result: How to download

Visit NTA’s official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

On the home page, click ‘NEET 2022 Result’ under latest announcement

Enter application number and date of birth

NEET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen

Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

