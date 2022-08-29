NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key: Latest update here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 answer key is expected to be released tomorrow at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17.
Over 18 lakh students are awaiting the release of the NEET Answer Key for the 2022 exam. “The National Testing Agency will upload the Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on the website - neet.nta.nic.in, for candidates to challenge by 30th of August 2022,” states the official notification.
With the release of the NEET Answer Key, students would also be able to estimate their scores for the undergraduate medical entrance exam.
