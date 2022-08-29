Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key: Latest update here

NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 answer key tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

NTA NEET UG 2022 answer key | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 answer key is expected to be released tomorrow at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17.

Over 18 lakh students are awaiting the release of the NEET Answer Key for the 2022 exam. “The National Testing Agency will upload the Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on the website - neet.nta.nic.in, for candidates to challenge by 30th of August 2022,” states the official notification.

With the release of the NEET Answer Key, students would also be able to estimate their scores for the undergraduate medical entrance exam. 

NEET 2022 Answer Key: Marking scheme

  • Correct answer or the most appropriate answer - Four marks 
  • Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark 
  • Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no marks 
  • If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.
  • If all options are found to be correct then Four marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

Read: Kerala NEET innerwear row: NTA allows affected candidates to re-appear for medical entrance, details here

