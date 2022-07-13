NEET UG 2022: NTA releases dress code guidelines, dos and don't here

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 17. Over 18 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the NEET UG 2022 which will be conducted across 500 cities in India and 14 cities outside the country.

The Nationa Testing Agency, NTA has declared the NEET UG 2022 admit card at the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The agency also released a list carrying the dress code, every candidate should follow while appearing for the NEET exam 2022.

NEET UG 2022: Dress code

Candidates can wear casual and weather-appropriate clothing

Sandals and open slippers with little heel is permitted

Customary or culturally appropriate clothing/dress is permitted, however, such candidates must reach the centre a minimum 2 hours prior to the reporting time for proper checking

Accessories or items or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious ) are allowed, provided that the candidates reach the exam centre two hours early for proper checking

Jewellery (other than as per faith) is not allowed

Light coloured clothes with full sleeves are not allowed

Shoes are not allowed, NTA is within its right to ask the student to remove the shoes outside the examination centre in compliance with the dress code

Sunglasses, watches (even analogue), caps, etc., are not allowed.

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the NEET UG admit and properly read all the instructions.

