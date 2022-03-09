NEET 2022 entrance exam latest updates: Free video lectures for students from NTA - Check steps to watch

Lakhs of medical aspirants are awaiting the official notification for NEET UG 2022 entrance exam. Conducted by the NTA (National Testing Agency), the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test offers admission to MBBS, AYUSH, veterinary and nursing courses at colleges across the country.

The NEET UG entrance exam is the largest undergraduate medical entrance exam conducted in the India, in pen and paper mode. While the NEET 2022 exam date is yet to be announced, any announcement in this regard will officially be announced via NTA's official website - ntaneet.nic.in.

The NEET exam involves questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology on class 11 and 12 syllabi in MCQ format. Usually, the date for the NEET entrance exam is around the first Sunday of May. Ahead of the official notification, the agency has offered study support to aspirants of NEET 2022. The NTA has published free video lectures for students on one of its official websites nta.ac.in. These lectures are free of cost and cover the subjects of Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology. Apart from NEET UG 2022 aspirants, these lectures can also serve as study aid for JEE Main 2022 aspirants.

These lectures are by IIT professors and which have been specially planned for key topics by subject matter experts to help aspirants completely grasp concepts.

Students can watch the free lectures to study for NEET UG 2022 by following the below steps.

Step 1: Go to the official website nta.ac.in or directly access lectures from this direct link

Step 2: From the options in the top menu, go to ‘STUDENTS’

Step 3: From the drop-down menu, click on ‘CONTENT BASED LECTURES BY [IIT PAL]’ option

Step 4: On the new page, you will see tabs for the lectures for the four subjects of Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology

Step 5: Click on the choice of subject to reach a YouTube page with the entire log of lectures.

Step 6: Subscribe to the channels and attend the lectures as per your time.