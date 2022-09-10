NEET 2022 AIR 3 Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule REVEALS key to cracking Medical Entrance Exam

Photo via Aakash Institute YouTube channel

NEET 2022 AIR 3 Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule, hailing from Karnataka, wanted to become a doctor since he was 9 years old. In this year's NEET 2022 Exam, Hrishikesh scored 715 marks out of 720 and secured an All India Rank of 3. Hrishikesh lost the top rank because of the tie-breaking policy (considering several factors such as age, application number, and others).

After cracking the NEET 2022 Exam, 17-year-old Hrishikesh said, "By becoming a doctor, I feel I can reach out to people in all sections of society. I think I can make a great difference as people can directly reach out to me and I could be of great service. Further, some of my relatives too motivated to become a doctor."

For the unversed, Hrishikesh is the son of software engineers and studied his 10th and 12th in Bengaluru at the National Centre for Excellence School. In Class 10 he scored 98.6 percent, and 99.4 percent in Class 12. He was coached at Aakash BYJU's for NEET.

Revealing the details about his preparation, Hrishikesh said, "I believe in regular study, learning the concepts thoroughly. I used to read NCERT, go through class notes and modules provided by teachers, and used to solve problems so that the concepts would be strengthened. Anytime I had doubts I would contact my teachers and get the same clarified. I tried to finish a topic and go to the next one and do one thing at a time."

Hrishikesh said that his preparation for NEET 2022 Exam was target-based and not time-based. "I studied for around 8 hours but it wasn’t fixed. I used to fix chapters or topics and depending on that I used to study. I used to tell myself that I have to complete a particular topic today and whether it takes 1 or 5 or 8 hours, I have to finish it today," he said.

He further added, "I had my priorities. If you prepare for NEET thoroughly then class 12 automatically gets covered. Class 12 had physics, chemistry, and biology which are core subjects along with English and another subject such as math or physical education. So, no extra preparation for boards. The syllabus and textbooks are the same for CBSE 12th and NEET which is NCERT."