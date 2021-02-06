NEET 2021 to be conducted twice? Here's what Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Students are eagerly waiting for NTA to announce National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 dates and have also reached out to the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' regarding the announcement of the dates. Social media platforms are flooded with queries on exam pattern, syllabus, and NEET exam dates.

An announcement regarding NEET 2021 application form date and NEET 2021 exam date are yet to be declared, and once announced, students can check the administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- ntaneet.nic.in.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has said that the Ministry of Education is considering conducting NEET 2021 twice, like JEE Main 2021 examination, reported Times Now. He also said that the possibility of giving students an additional attempt was being discussed actively. However, the education minister has not yet shared any specifics yet.

The dates for NEET 2021, along with the decision, he shared, would be announced soon.

NEET 2021 syllabus

The ministry of education in an official statement said that the NEET 2021 will remain unchanged for this academic year. However, in view of the reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, it has been decided to provide internal choice to students for the topics removed.

NEET 2021

The NEET 2021 admission process will be conducted online. It will be a three-hour test for admissions into 1,248 medical colleges which consider the NEET score. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website nta.ac.in for the declaration of NEET 2021 dates and syllabus.